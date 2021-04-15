Bracket rating Grady High School girls leads to uproar

An online bracket rating teenage girls has led to a social media uproar at Grady High School.
The school's principal released a statement condemning the bracket, which went up during Spring Break and included at least 64 female students.
School officials are investigating the situation, vowing to hold those responsible accountable.
