COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- The man accused of burying his friend's body in the backyard of a Kennesaw residence in 2014 has entered an Alford guilty plea.
Brad Clement has been sentenced to 15 years to serve, eight years in jail by a Cobb Superior Court Judge for his role in the dead of 26-year-old Chase Massner.
His charges included concealing the death of another and making a false statement.
Canines found Massner’s remains in the backyard of a home once owned by Clement. He admitted all along that he was the last person to see Massner back in March of 2014.
An Alford plea is a plea whereby a defendant in a criminal case does not admit to the criminal act and asserts innocence.
