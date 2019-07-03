BRASELTON, Ga. (CBS46) – A man has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child.

Police say John Frederick Kimmerle, 69, of Braselton had a lewd image of a child on a computer at his home in the 5300 block of Forest Way.

A cyber tip sent to the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led police to Kimmerle.

The case is under investigation with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.