BRASELTON, Ga. (CBS46) – A man has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child.
Police say John Frederick Kimmerle, 69, of Braselton had a lewd image of a child on a computer at his home in the 5300 block of Forest Way.
A cyber tip sent to the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led police to Kimmerle.
The case is under investigation with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
