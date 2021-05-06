ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Braves in partnership with Emory Healthcare will host a free in-game vaccination clinic this weekend at Truist Park.
The clinic will be open on Friday, May 7, from 6 p.m to 9 p.m. and Saturday, May 8, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and it will provide the single-dose Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Each person who gets vaccinated is eligible to receive 2 tickets to a future game, Sunday through Thursday, according to the press release.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to individuals 18+ years of age and Pfizer will be available to ages 16+.
Park officials say masks are required.
To guarantee a spot, register at www.braves.com/gamevaccine. Walk-ups are also welcome while supplies last.
