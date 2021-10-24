ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Braves are headed back to the World Series for the first time since 1999!
Three of those games will be in Atlanta if the series goes at least five games. Here is a look at the full series schedule from MLB.com.
WORLD SERIES
Best-of-seven
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Braves at Astros, Game 1 (8 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Braves at Astros, Game 2 (8 p.m. ET)
Thursday, Oct. 28
Travel Day
Friday, Oct. 29 Saturday, Oct. 30
Astros at Braves, Game 3 (8 p.m. ET)
Saturday, Oct. 30
Astros at Braves, Game 4 (8 p.m. ET)
Sunday, Oct. 31
Astros at Braves, Game 5* (8 p.m. ET)
Monday, Nov. 1
Travel Day*
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Braves at Astros, Game 6* -- (8 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Braves at Astros, Game 7* -- (8 p.m. ET)
