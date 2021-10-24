NLCS Dodgers Braves Baseball

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, right, hugs Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario after winning Game 6 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves defeated the Dodgers 4-2 to win the series. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Braves are headed back to the World Series for the first time since 1999!

Three of those games will be in Atlanta if the series goes at least five games. Here is a look at the full series schedule from MLB.com.

WORLD SERIES
Best-of-seven

Tuesday, Oct. 26
Braves at Astros, Game 1 (8 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Oct. 27
Braves at Astros, Game 2 (8 p.m. ET)

Thursday, Oct. 28
Travel Day

Friday, Oct. 29 Saturday, Oct. 30
Astros at Braves, Game 3 (8 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Oct. 30
Astros at Braves, Game 4 (8 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Oct. 31
Astros at Braves, Game 5* (8 p.m. ET)

Monday, Nov. 1
Travel Day*

Tuesday, Nov. 2
Braves at Astros, Game 6* -- (8 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Nov. 3
Braves at Astros, Game 7* -- (8 p.m. ET)

