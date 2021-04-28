ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As COVID-19 vaccinations continue rolling out across the southeast, the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta United organizations are both set to return to full-capacity seating at their respective venues.
The Braves announced that Truist Park would resume normal seating capacity starting with the team's May 7 homestand against the Philadelphia Phillies.
“We have had great success welcoming our fans back safely to Truist Park,” said Derek Schiller, Atlanta Braves President and CEO. “Our outdoor environment, the demand from our season ticket holders and fans to watch us play in person plus safety measures which are in place make it feel that now is the right time to get back to full capacity at Truist Park.”
The Atlanta United and AMB Sports and Entertainment released a similar statement, with normal seating capacity at Mercedes Benz Stadium set to resume on May 15 for their game against CF Montréal .
“We are excited to bring our fans back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” says Steve Cannon, CEO of AMB Sports and Entertainment. “Given the increased opportunity for Georgians to be vaccinated, the abundant health protocols we have in place at the stadium and the interest from our season ticket members, we felt that now is the right time to re-open the stadium in full capacity allowing all our season ticket members a chance to enjoy watching their teams in person. We will continue to follow the necessary precautions to give fans a safe and clean environment.”
The Atlanta Falcons also intend to be at full capacity when they return to Mercedes Benz Stadium this fall, according to a statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell regarding a return to full venues across the NFL.
Both Truist Park and Mercedes Benz Stadium reported that current health and safety protocols will remain in place, including face coverings at all times except while eating or drinking, availability of hand sanitizing stations throughout the venues, bag policies, ticketing policies, and strict cleaning guidelines during and after events. Ownership groups for both the Braves and Atlanta United announced their intent to continue working with local health officials and their respective sporting leagues to maintain health and safety protocols.
#Breaking: The @Braves just announced they going to 100% stadium capacity starting May 7. At @MBStadium, @ATLUTD announced they too are going 100% capacity starting May 15th. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/7cWcc37Vwn— Adam Murphy (@MurphyCBS46) April 28, 2021
