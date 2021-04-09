10:34 p.m. The Braves gave the fans exactly what they wanted for the home opener: a huge 8-1 win over the Phillies. After a slow start through the first few innings, the bats started cranking out runs midway through the game to give the Braves a commanding lead.
6:30 p.m. In less than one hour, the Atlanta Braves will hit the field for their home opener against the revival Phillies. All fans must wear masks expect while eating or drinking, no bags will be allowed with certain exceptions, and sanitizing stations will be available throughout the complex, according to officials.
4:00 p.m. Fans are beginning to gather at Truist Park and at restaurants throughout the Battery. "People are just ready to come out, so we're expecting a really really good crowd today," said Terrapin Taproom's operations manager Randy Collins.
12:30 p.m. The Braves are set to host their home opener against rival Philadelphia Phillies tonight at Truist Park. We are liveblogging this event and will continue to provide updates throughout the day. To watch live coverage tune in to CBS46 or download the CBS46 streaming app.
The game, which begins at 7:20 p.m., will be the first time the team has played at Truist Park since October 2019 – and the experience will be a lot different for fans this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The park will be filled to 33 percent capacity with roughly 13,000 fans taking the stands. Seating will be in small pods or groups spaced around the park. Fans will be expected to stay six feet apart and wear masks, except while eating or drinking.
More than 200 sanitizing stations have been added through-out the complex from centerfield to all the concourses with necessary plexiglass partitions between fans or at concession stands.
The venue is now completely cashless, which means concession stands and retail stores will only accept cards and mobile payments.
For those who want to get a big group together, Truist Park is offering the Harrah's Cherokee Casino Back Porch. It’s located in Centerfield above the Chattahoochee Falls water feature. The space offers all the favorite ballpark food and drink, plus a comfortable place to sit back and take in the sights and sounds. It also offers views of the entire field and the nearby battery where sometimes the action is as busy as inside the ballpark.
The late Hank Aaron is being honored with the iconic 44 painted on the outfield. On this day in 1974, ‘Hammerin Hank’ hit historic homerun number 715 at Fulton County Stadium, breaking Babe Ruth's record.
Honoring Hall of Famer Chipper Jones, Sugarlands Distilling Company at Chipper Corner is offering groups and hospitality guests a cool place to beat the heat or just unwind.
The space under the 3rd base side lower level features Chipper memorabilia and some unique adult beverages including signature cocktails featuring moonshine. The space is reserved for ticketed fans only.
The history and nostalgia continue with a nod to a trend in the food and beverage world coming alive at Mr. B’s Bourbon Bar in the updated Infiniti level. It's named after Bill Bartholomay, the man who brought the Braves to Atlanta from Milwaukee. In line with the 150th anniversary of the Braves organization, fans can sample any one of 150 different types of bourbon.
Besides the changes inside the ballpark, there are a lot of changes outside the park as well.
The Battery has a half-dozen or more outlets that are new or will open soon since the last home game in October 2019.
Specialty drinks will be available at ASW Distillery and FAT Tuesdays, and plenty of dining options including Park Bench, Savi Provisions and 26 Thai Kitchen. Fans can also enjoy a movie experience at the Silver Spot and their favorite dessert at Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream.
