Braves fan gifts Astros father, daughter tickets to World Series

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The World Series is bringing baseball fans together regardless of who they're rooting for.
Miles Neal is an Atlanta Braves fan through and through, but when he recently saw a post in a Houston Astros fan Facebook group, he put aside the World Series rivalry.
“I just thought to myself, ‘Man there’s no way I can let this guy do this,” he said.
Neal joined the group in hopes of scoring World Series tickets for him and his mom – should the Braves head back to Houston to finish the Series. However, he ended up making two Astros’ fans dreams come true.
David Bramlet made a post expressing how he promised his 11-year-old daughter, Addison, tickets to the World Series. He couldn’t afford tickets. So, Bramlet was offering up autographed Astros memorabilia in exchange for tickets.
“I have a ton of stuff like that I want to pass down to my kids one day, and I know how valuable that stuff is,” Neal said.
Neal also knew how special a shared sports experience can be between a father and child.
“I got to take my 30-day old son to see us clinch against the Dodgers and there’s really nothing better than that feeling,” he said.
Wanting to pay it forward, Neal paid $1200 for two tickets to Game 6 of the World Series and sent them to Bramlet – no questions asked. Bramlet was shocked by Neal’s generosity.
“I wasn’t expecting anything free,” he said. “I was like, ‘At least let me give you a jersey or something, a thank you or something’, and he said, ‘Nope. This is a blessing from me. Enjoy it.’”
For Neal, it wasn’t just about baseball, it was about sharing moments.
“It’s more than baseball,” he said. “We want to show the world we’re a great city.”
“It’s amazing,” Bramlet said. “We’re die-hard Astros fans, but there’s a little piece of our heart now with the Braves.”
“I just want to say, thank you Mr. Miles,” his daughter added.
