COBB COUNTY (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Braves are one win away from their first trip to the World Series in 19 years! Friday night they hope to eliminate the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.
A trip to the ole' ballpark is once again new. This season, Braves fans root for the home team outside the stadium since MLB won't allow anyone inside in the midst of a pandemic.
Except for baseball fanatic Timothy Miller.
"It’s the same kind of feeling every time, but once you’re up there and go it’s like riding a bike," said Miller, the Braves opera singer.
As an instructor at Morehouse College, he spends most days teaching virtual voice lessons to students at his alma mater.
"Music has the power to sway our emotions, to lift our spirits," Miller said.
Miller reached a high note 10 years ago when his musical talent became a big league hit, scoring him a special spot in the Braves line-up at many home games.
"It is something I can do on my worst day. That’s what I encourage the students to do is find your passion in life," he said. "Find that thing that drives you when you wake up in the morning and say that’s what I’m here for."
And on game days his wife and children never miss a moment.
"As long as there is no lightening, they’ll let them play."
So, rain or shine and dressed to the nines, Miller takes the field during the seventh inning stretch for a one-of-a-kind outing.
It's an occasion family and fans wait the entire game to see...when Miller knocks it out of the park. It goes to show you that no matter what life throws at you, if you follow your passion you're sure to prevail.
