ATLANTA (CBS46) — We're not sure who's more excited for the World Series—Braves players or Braves fans.
Hundreds of excited fans made their way out to Truist Park Monday morning to help see the team off to Houston. Players, coaches and their families hopped on buses to head to the airport and onto Houston for Game 1 of the World Series.
Players and coaches walked the red carpet as fans cheered them on for about an hour Monday.
It’s a party at #TruistPark as fans show up to send the @Braves to the #WorldSeries. Catch it all on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/oMzOnjbslP— Trason Bragg CBS46 (@TBraggCBS46) October 25, 2021
The Braves and Astros will kick things off at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Tuesday night at 8:08 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.