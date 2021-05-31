ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Braves star Marcell Ozuna made no comment as he was released from Fulton County jail Monday afternoon.
“Anything you want to say?” asked CBS46 reporter Jasmina Alston.
“No comments at this time,” replied Ozuna’s lawyer.
@Braves superstar Marcell Ozuna was silent as he left jail, charged with aggravated assault by strangulation against his wife. Fans at the game today disappointed and saying role models like Ozuna need to do better. Details @cbs46 #crime #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/afkKpygAzx— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) June 1, 2021
The two time All Star was arrested on Saturday by Sandy Springs Police for assault by strangulation and battery charges against his wife. Police officers reported they witnessed Ozuna’s hands around his wife’s neck.
While Ozuna was leaving jail, the Braves were taking on Washington and fans were out in force to support their beloved team albeit with disappointment over the arrest of star player Marcell Ozuna.
“I was a bit shocked to hear about the information that we found out about,” said Bianca Salazar, a lifelong Braves fan.
Earlier in the day, Ozuna appeared before a judge who granted him a $20,000 bond and was ordered to stay away from his wife.
"Our client has no criminal history whatsoever he is obviously a public figure," said Ozuna’s lawyer.
The Braves said there will be an investigation into the incident by them.
The 30-year-old would be the second Braves player to be investigated since the introduction of the leagues Domestic Violence Act.
In 2016, Héctor Olivera was suspended for 82 games after being charged with misdemeanor assault on a female in Washington D.C.
Fans at the game saying sports stars like Ozuna need to do better.
“It’s pretty disappointing a lot of people look up to him a lot of young kids and they see him as a role model and if he’s acting like this it’s not a good thing he should know better,” said Chase Morey, also a lifelong Braves fan.
Ozuna will be staying in his Georgia home while his wife is in Florida.
No player has ever been terminated since the MLB’s Domestic Violence Policy was introduced. Any game suspensions would be unpaid and served after Ozuna returns from injury.
