ATLANTA (CBS46) — Braves fans are feeling what it’s like to be World Series Champions again and celebrations are not slowing down anytime soon.
“Man I was eight years old when they ended up winning in the World Series last time and now here we are again, I can’t believe it!” A Braves fan said.
It was a victorious night at the Battery with cheers ringing through Truist Park as Braves fans celebrated a win they'd been waiting on for over two decades.
“I actually do feel goose bumps. It's so exciting to be here in Atlanta and to feel the support from everyone and we needed this!” another fan said Wednesday.
Now that the trophy is theirs, fans are already planning on how they want to welcome the new world champions back to home plate.
“There definitely needs to be confetti, flags, cheering, we have to show this team the love we have for them,” another fan said.
“I’m going to go to the parade and I am going to have a whole lotta fun!” a fan lining up to buy merchandise exclaimed.
The Braves told CBS46 a celebratory parade is set for Friday. More details will be coming out soon!
