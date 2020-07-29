COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Truist Park was devoid of fans at Wednesday's home opener, and that’s just inside the ballpark. Outside at The Battery was a different ballgame.
Although the park may not be hosting fans, shops and restaurants around The Battery prepared for plenty of people with team spirit.
“This is great there’s nothing like real baseball,” said one fan.
But there’s no hiding from the new reality of sports. Inside the stadium the game went on for players, event without the fans.
“I wish I was in the stadium," said fan Christopher Brittian. "Due to COVID-19 we have to come out here and watch it on TV.”
It was a shared first for season ticket holder Jay Aven who watched from outside the gates.
“And I have great seats and it’s really disheartening that I can’t be inside,” said Aven.
But the next best things is to enjoy with other fans. The Battery offers open space for social distancing. There are giant TV screens, fans can drink outside, and there’s also plenty of outside patio dining options.
“Everyone is in Braves attire and jerseys, and they're cheering them on, so it’s nice to know that there’s people still coming out to support the Braves.”
