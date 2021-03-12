For the first time since October 2019, fans will be able to enter the ballpark to watch the Atlanta Braves in action.
Truist Park is set to allow 33% capacity within the ballpark when the Braves play their home opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 9. The organization announced that capacity limits will be revisited with each homestand as the state of the pandemic continues to evolve.
“After a long and difficult year, we are excited to welcome Braves fans back to Truist Park beginning on April 9th.” said Derek Schiller, President and CEO of the Braves. “Baseball has had a healing effect over the course of our history, and we look forward to be a place where our fans can come, have fun and enjoy cheering on their favorite team in a welcoming environment.”
Emails were sent Friday to Braves A-List Members and single game ticket buyers to confirm that April tickets would be returned to their accounts, along with an update on ticketing options for April’s impacted games.
According to the organization, A-List Members will be allowed the opportunity to purchase tickets for all of April's 14 scheduled games, with secured seats within socially distanced pods. Members will also be given priority access to single game ticket presales if they elect to not purchase tickets for all 14 games, will be able to use credit towards future 2021 home games, apply it to their All-Star Game invoice, or may request a refund.
Single game ticket buyers will be given presale access to purchase tickets for any April home games, while also having the option to put credit towards future 2021 home games or may request a refund.
Following the presale for A-List Members and those who had previously purchased April tickets, sales to the general public will commence at 10 a.m. on March 30. Tickets will be available for purchase at that time via www.braves.com/tickets.
Truist Park will be utilizing socially distanced pods throughout the ballpark, comprised of two and four fans each. This modified seating arrangement is part of an effort to follow health and safety guidelines, while masks will be required for any fans not actively eating or drinking.
Fans can also expect contactless experiences that include mobile ticketing and ordering, along with enhanced sanitation practices in accordance with state guidelines. The Braves reported that the organization was working alongside Emory Healthcare to review the team's COVID-19 protocols and safety plan.
