League Championship - Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 12: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates a solo home run with teammate Freddie Freeman #5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning in Game One of the National League Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 12, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 Ronald Martinez

The Atlanta Braves announced Thursday that Freddie Freeman has joined the club's short list of National League MVPs.

The first baseman is the seventh Braves player to be named MVP, and the first for the team since Chipper Jones in 1999.

