The Atlanta Braves announced Thursday that Freddie Freeman has joined the club's short list of National League MVPs.
The first baseman is the seventh Braves player to be named MVP, and the first for the team since Chipper Jones in 1999.
.@FreddieFreeman5 is the 2020 National League MVP!#MVFree pic.twitter.com/sb1qe88rvW— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 12, 2020
