San Diego Padres v Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 19: The grounds crew prepares the field prior to the postponement of the game between the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 19, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

 Todd Kirkland

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Braves game against the Padres was postponed Monday due to inclement weather.

Atlanta will now play a day/night doubleheader on Wednesday to make up for the postponement. The Braves will face off against the San Diego Padres at 5:20 p.m., following their previously scheduled 12:20 p.m. game.

The team reported that this was the third rainout of the season at Truist Park.

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.