Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits an RBI double in the first inning in Game 6 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

 Ashley Landis

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Looking for Braves merch? Academy Sports + Outdoors is now selling official Atlanta Braves NLCS Locker Room Tees to excited fans.

All 10 Academy Sports + Outdoors locations have reopened.

Items include:

  • Fanatics NLCS Champs Locker Room Shirts
  • New Era Braves World Series Participant '21 Locker Room 940 Cap
  • '47 Brand World Series Tee’s
  • ’47 Brand World Series Super Rival Tee’s
  • ’47 Brand NLCS Champs Super Rival Tee’s
  • ’47 Brand NLCS Champs ’21 Clean Up Cap
  • ’47 Brand Braves World Series Participant ’21 Cap
  • ’47 Brand Braves World Series Participant ’21 Trucker Cap
  • ’47 Brand Braves World Series Participant ’21 Northward Cuff Knit Beanie
  • Win Craft NLCS Champs Decals, Lanyard, Coozies, Street Sign
  • Win Craft World Series Participant Pennant, Decal, Car Flag

