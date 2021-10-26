ATLANTA (CBS46) — Looking for Braves merch? Academy Sports + Outdoors is now selling official Atlanta Braves NLCS Locker Room Tees to excited fans.
All 10 Academy Sports + Outdoors locations have reopened.
Items include:
- Fanatics NLCS Champs Locker Room Shirts
- New Era Braves World Series Participant '21 Locker Room 940 Cap
- '47 Brand World Series Tee’s
- ’47 Brand World Series Super Rival Tee’s
- ’47 Brand NLCS Champs Super Rival Tee’s
- ’47 Brand NLCS Champs ’21 Clean Up Cap
- ’47 Brand Braves World Series Participant ’21 Cap
- ’47 Brand Braves World Series Participant ’21 Trucker Cap
- ’47 Brand Braves World Series Participant ’21 Northward Cuff Knit Beanie
- Win Craft NLCS Champs Decals, Lanyard, Coozies, Street Sign
- Win Craft World Series Participant Pennant, Decal, Car Flag
For the latest Braves coverage, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.