Atlanta Braves legend Phil Niekro, 81, passed away Saturday night in his sleep after a long battle with cancer.
The Atlanta Braves released the following statement:
“We are heartbroken on the passing of our treasured friend, Phil Niekro. Knucksie was woven into the Braves fabric, first in Milwaukee and then in Atlanta. Phil baffled batters on the field and later was always the first to join in our community activities. It was during those community and fan activities where he would communicate with fans as if they were long lost friends.”
He was a constant presence over the years, in our clubhouse, our alumni activities and throughout Braves Country and we will forever be grateful for having him be such an important part of our organization.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Nancy, sons Philip, John and Michael and his two grandchildren Chase and Emma.”
Niekro signed with Milwaukee in 1958, and six years later, he joined the Atlanta Braves. He played with the Braves for two decades.
The five-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for any donations to be directed to the Edmondson Telford Child Advocacy Center, 603 Washington Street SW, Gainesville, GA, 30501
