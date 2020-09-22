Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 21: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after the game against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on September 21, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

 Scott Cunningham

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- For the third year in a row the Atlanta Braves have been named the National League East Champions.

The Braves won 11-1 against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park Tuesday evening.

Post season kicks off September 29.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

