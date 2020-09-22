COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- For the third year in a row the Atlanta Braves have been named the National League East Champions.
The Braves won 11-1 against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park Tuesday evening.
BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK!The Atlanta Braves are 2020 National League East Champions!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/K7ynySCPAq— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 23, 2020
Post season kicks off September 29.
