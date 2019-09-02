ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The Atlanta Braves is offering hurricane evacuees the opportunity to take their minds off the storm for a few hours.
On Monday, the organization extended the invitation to residents of coastal Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina in Atlanta due to mandatory evacuations, to attend complimentary games.
Complimentary tickets are for games against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, Sept. 3 and the Washington Nationals on Thursday, Sept. 5.
Residents who show a valid driver’s license from the specific coastal zip codes that are under a mandatory evacuation will be eligible to take advantage of the offer. Tickets can be claimed starting noon on Tuesday at the SunTrust Park Ticket Office windows.
Each ticket, available while supplies last, includes free access to Hope & Will’s Sandlot, a state-of-the-art kid’s zone with a rock-climbing wall, zipline and carnival games, as well as a discounted A-List pricing on specific menu items in the park.
Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle on those dates will benefit the Red Cross efforts for the hurricane.
Click here for more information and other ways to donate.
