ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It was a move that stunned some Atlanta Braves fans. Right before game five of the National League Division Series, Braves officials decided not to distribute the famed foam tomahawks.
“I think it’s something that was kind of decided very quickly,” said Braves fan William Roe. “There wasn’t much negotiation or discussion around it so I think it was something that should have at least stayed for the playoffs.”
The Braves announced it would pull the tomahawks and limit the Tomahawk Chop after Cardinals pitcher Ryan Hensley called the tradition disappointing and disrespectful to his Cherokee heritage.
“From a native American perspective, I can understand how they’re offended by it,” said Joshua Cason.
Now in the off season, Braves reps said they will be in talks with those in the Native American community to discuss whether to bring the tomahawks and accompanying game-day elements back.
Some fans told CBS46 they believe it’s all a part of the experience.
“I can remember going as a child seeing chief Noc-A-Homa come running out of the back,” said Braves fan Michael Quinley. “It made part of the experience that’s there and I don’t think its disrespectful. It’s part of our culture. It’s part of the team name. It has nothing to do with – ‘I’m against Indians’ or anything.”
Tomahawks have been used at Braves games since the early 90's and this isn’t the first time they’ve caused controversy. In a 1991 New York Times article, former Braves spokesperson Jim Schultz defended the souvenirs, calling them a proud expression of unification and family.
Back in the headlines once again, Braves officials have a decision to make.
“I can understand being Indian, you know where some people might find it offensive,” said Regina Coleman. “But I love it.”
CBS46 is working to find out who Braves officials plan to meet with and when a decision could be made.
