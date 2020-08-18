ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Braves announced Tuesday that outfielder Nick Markakis has been placed on the injured list after possibly being exposed to COVID-19.
Though Markakis has tested negative, the organization says an "abundance of caution" was a deciding factor in the him temporarily sitting out.
OF Nick Markakis has been potentially exposed to COVID-19. He has tested negative for the virus, but out of an abundance of caution, Markakis has been placed on the injured list.— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 18, 2020
