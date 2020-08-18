Nick Markakis

MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 16: Nick Markakis #22 of the Atlanta Braves at bat against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on August 16, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 Michael Reaves

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Braves announced Tuesday that outfielder Nick Markakis has been placed on the injured list after possibly being exposed to COVID-19.

Though Markakis has tested negative, the organization says an "abundance of caution" was a deciding factor in the him temporarily sitting out. 

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.