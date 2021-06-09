ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Braves didn't have a game on Monday, but that didn't mean the whole team took the day off from pleasing fans.
A tweet from a man named Jake Rainwater showed a text message with his brother, Josh, who works at a Dick's Sporting Goods in Atlanta.
In the text, Josh said that a mother was helping her son look for a new baseball glove in the store when he noticed a guy, who did not work at the store, helping the mother and son out.
"The guy was giving the kid all kinds of tips and telling him what glove is best for pitching," the text said.
The guy, turns out to be Braves pitcher Josh Tomlin. Tomlin wears No. 32 for the Braves and the young man in the store, who was in uniform, was also wearing number 32.
And not only did Tomlin help the kid find a good glove, he took it a step further. Tomlin purchased the glove, which he estimated to be about $300, as well as a 2-year protection plan and a $60 glove steaming.
After Jake posted the text interaction on Twitter, Tomlin responded.
I got lucky and went to Dicks at the right time. Big things coming for Reggie. #32 #doitreg— Josh Tomlin (@jtomlin43) June 8, 2021
Kudos to Tomlin for making this kid's day!
