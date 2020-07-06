ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On Sunday, new Brave Felix Hernandez was one of a handful of Braves who have decided to sit out the 2020 season.
Other player opting out of filed time include pitchers Will Smith and Touki Toussaint and infielder Pere Kozma, as well as Braves outfielder Nick Markakis.
Markakis made his decision after speaking with teammate Freddie Freeman who tested positive for COIVD-19.
The Braves have also released the team's schedule which has 60 regular season games. The first game kicks off away from home on the July 24 against the New York Mets.
