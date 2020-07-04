Cobb County, Ga (CBS46) -- Atlanta Braves' manager, Brian Snitker, confirmed Saturday that Freddie Freeman and Pete Kozma have symptoms of COVID-19, and that pitchers Touki Toussaint and Will Smith are asymptomatic.
Snitker said he talked to Freeman this morning. Freeman is fighting a fever and it’ll be “a while” before he’s back with the team. Freeman didn’t come in contact with any of his teammates so there’s no concern he could have passed it on to one of them.
“Spring Training 2.0” started yesterday for the Braves. It was their first formal practice at Truist Park. Spring Training is set to last three weeks so depending on how quickly Freeman recovers, he could be back for Game 1 of the shortened season. Major League Baseball hasn’t released the schedule, yet.
In order for Freeman and his three other teammates to return, they have to test negative twice. The two tests have to be separated by at least 24 hours. Until they can do that, they won’t be cleared to come back to the team.
All four players gave the Braves consent to release their names. Without consent, MLB players who test positive remain anonymous.
A number of the Braves coaches are high risk for COVID-19, including manager Brian Snitker. He turns 65 in October. Third base coach Ron Washington is 68, but first base coach Eric Young Sr. has opted out of the season because he fell in the “high-risk” category.
During the regular season, players will get tested every other day. They’ll also get their temperatures checked at least twice a day.
Stay with CBS 46 News as more details become available.
