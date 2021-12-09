ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Braves will commemorate their historic 2021 World Series win by establishing Champions Walk at Truist Park featuring a display of personalized bricks.
Starting Thursday, fans can showcase their excitement and loyalty by sharing memories engraved on World Series bricks, which will be displayed on the Champions Walk outside the Third Base Gate.
The new visitor's destination will be unveiled just before the Braves’ 2022 Home Opener.
There are five World Series Legacy Brick packages now available:
- World Series 4” x 8” Brick Package - $250.00
- World Series 8” x 8” Brick Package - $350.00
- World Series 8” x 8” Logo Brick Package - $450.00
- World Series Premium 8” x 8” Brick Package - $550.00
- World Series Premium 8” x 8” Logo Brick Package - $650.00
A-List members will receive a discount code via email to purchase their World Series Legacy Brick packages and replicas.
Each purchase of a 2021 World Series Championship Legacy brick comes with one complimentary replica brick to be proudly displayed in a home or office, a digitally signed Certificate of Ownership recognizing and authenticating that the legacy brick will live as a permanent feature at Truist Park. Fans can also order additional replica bricks at the time of purchase.
Net proceeds from the 2021 World Series Championship Legacy Brick Program will benefit the Atlanta Braves Foundation. The campaign will further the Foundation’s year-long initiatives, which address food insecurity, meet the needs of teachers and classrooms, support health and wellbeing of children and families, create access and equity in baseball, and recognize those who serve.
To view the 2021 World Series Legacy Bricks, click here.
To purchase, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.