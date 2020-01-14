COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Truist Park is the new name of the Atlanta Braves' Stadium.
The change from SunTrust Park, the stadium's name for its first three years, follows SunTrust Bank's merger with BB&T to form Truist Financial Corporation.
Truiest Chief Digital and Client Experience Officer Donta’ Wilson says they did their research on the name and Truist Park was a clear winner.
“Something bold, something different and warm and inviting like Truist Park when you have change it takes time for people to fall in love,” said Wilson.
The new name has been met with mixed reactions, most of the Braves fans CBS46 spoke to did not like the new name and were looking for something more creative, or naming the park after someone famous or a Braves legend.
Braves President Derek Schiller says, “That emotional connection is something that shows there’s a power, strong relationship between fans and Atlanta Braves. I hope they will forget it was SunTrust Park and they will develop memories for a lifetime and have a great time here at this ballpark.”
The Stadium will have Truist logos with the signature purple color just in time for the Braves' home opener against the Miami Marlins on April 3.
