Braves fans were certainly ecstatic when Freddie Freeman hit a home run during Saturday's game against the Phillies, but luck would have it that the ball would actually be caught by a Phillies fan.

Phillies fan James Scott and his son, Joshua, were in just the right spot to catch Freeman's home run ball, but were exceptionally generous when they spotted a young Braves fan nearby wearing a Freeman jersey. In a moment of true kindness and respect among fans, the father-son duo gave the ball to the young Freeman fan.

Video of the generous act went viral, and their gesture would come full circle the next day as the Braves faced off against the Phillies again.

Freddie Freeman himself approached Scott and Joshua, giving them a few friendly jabs about their fandom and mentioning the viral video, before giving Joshua a ball signed by both himself and Phillies star Bryce Harper.

