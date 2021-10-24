ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The morning after an electric win at Truist Park, some Atlanta Braves fans are striking out.
Ironically, it’s because the Braves clinched the National League Championship Series that Braves fan Bruce Leigh and his family are feeling a little unlucky.
“All the jerseys were gone,” said Leigh.
Leigh has spent more than a week searching the Atlanta area for an Austin Riley jersey for his wife.
“She’s the hugest Braves fan,” he said. “Her boy is Riley, so that’s what we’re trying to find.”
Leigh and his family stopped at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Kennesaw, one of several retailers in the Atlanta area with a supply of Braves merchandise.
Store Manager Cleven Bowens said sales began once the game was called around midnight Saturday.
“We stayed here until the game was over, so I was real ecstatic when we brought it home,” said Bowens.
About a dozen fans shopped after the game Saturday night, but the real rush came the following morning.
Bowens said in-store sales were up about 300 percent on Sunday. At some points, certain selections were wiped out. The most popular items were t-shirts ranging from $30 to $40.
Despite the uptick in shoppers, Bowens maintained confidence in the store’s supply.
“Don’t be worried if you feel like it’s slowing down because we will get more coming in as the series progresses,” he said.
Bowens couldn’t give specific dates or times for additional shipments; however, he said a variety of shirts, hats, pennants, and other swag would be replenished several times this week.
It’s reassuring for fans like Bruce’s daughter, Lauren.
“I go to Altoona high school and when I see people wearing Altoona gear and stuff I get excited,” said Lauren Leigh. “It’s kind of like the same thing. When you see people wearing a lot of sports stuff it gets you hyped up. I think the players probably think the same thing.”
While no Academy stores will face a complete clean sweep, shoppers may notice shelves thinning out across the metro. The Leigh family said they came to Academy after failed trips to two Targets, the Battery, and a small sports shop.
But they hold onto hope – not just for gear, but for a win they can see in person this week.
“It’s probably impossible but to try to find tickets, even if it’s nosebleeds, to where we could watch the game there,” said Bruce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.