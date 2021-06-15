Truist Park

Truist Park 

 Todd Kirkland

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Braves will celebrate its 11th annual Pride Night Tuesday as the team takes on the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park.

The festivities beginning at 5:30 p.m. include a Pride Night ticket package with a pregame party at the Coca-Cola Roxy featuring a welcome from Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller.

DJ Kimber from Nonsense ATL and a fashion show featuring the Braves Retail Pride Collection will also be part of the event for approximately 2,000 Braves fans.

Braves Retail Pride Collection 2021

1 of 7

The Pride Night ticket package includes access to the Pregame party, a specially designed Braves Pride Cooler Bag, a game ticket, and a $3 donation to Lost-N-Found, an organization established to end homelessness for all LGBTQ youth. To purchase, visit Braves.com/Pride.

The Braves take on the Red Sox at 7:20 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.