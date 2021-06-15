ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Braves will celebrate its 11th annual Pride Night Tuesday as the team takes on the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park.
The festivities beginning at 5:30 p.m. include a Pride Night ticket package with a pregame party at the Coca-Cola Roxy featuring a welcome from Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller.
DJ Kimber from Nonsense ATL and a fashion show featuring the Braves Retail Pride Collection will also be part of the event for approximately 2,000 Braves fans.
The Pride Night ticket package includes access to the Pregame party, a specially designed Braves Pride Cooler Bag, a game ticket, and a $3 donation to Lost-N-Found, an organization established to end homelessness for all LGBTQ youth. To purchase, visit Braves.com/Pride.
The Braves take on the Red Sox at 7:20 p.m.
