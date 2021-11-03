ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Braves are the talk of the town.
“The city is on fire right now,” announced DJ Loui Vee on Beat 105.3.
“How does it feel waking up being world series champions Atlanta,” said Sos from Power 96.1.
PHOTOS: Braves win the World Series
The city is buzzing after the Atlanta Braves clinched the World Series in game 6.
“Ecstatic, you know for the city, it’s awesome, it’s awesome,” said Kim Ford, a Braves fanatic.
Fans packed into The Battery to watch the Braves do what many at the start of the season said would not happen.
“This is a dream come true we’re champions,” shouted one fan after the win.
“The whole city going crazy,” said a Braves fan while dancing.
#Braves win!! Braves win!! #WorldSeries #BattleATL #AtlantaBraves #whatcurse #worldchamps @cbs46 @Braves pic.twitter.com/0gePUVnLZ0— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) November 3, 2021
The past 18 months has tested the resolve of the Atlanta community from the protests to the coronavirus pandemic.
Many feeling like this win has already galvanized community.
“It’s all everybody’s talking about at work, all my friends, all my family, that’s all we’re talking about,” said Benj Smith, a lifelong Braves fan.
Fans not wasting anytime to get their hands on world series merchandise.
“We’re excited, gonna take her grandkids and my kids to the parade on Friday so we went to get some gear for them so we can be all geared up,” Ford said.
The line at the Braves Clubhouse store, winding, and long, but having no effect on the mood.
“Oh my goodness, I’ve got caps, t-shirts, baseballs for all my grandchildren that say world series,” Smith said.
1995 was the last time Braves tasted World Series glory, fans believing there might be a new favorite flag.
“In ‘95’ they were expected to win. This year it’s just a big surprise. No one expected the Braves to make the playoffs, and two to get to the World Series, and three, to win the World Series,” Smith said.
And as far as the city’s sports teams being cursed, fans proclaimed that's a thing of the past.
“The curse is broken, the curse is broken baby,” said one fan at The Battery after the win.
“Ended it right here, ended right here baby,” said another fan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.