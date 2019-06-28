NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) New surveillance video obtained by CBS46 News shows a terrifying armed robbery at a Gwinnett County convenience store.
The robbery happened Sunday night at the Singleton Food Mart on Pirkle Road in Norcross.
Police say two men wearing masks and gloves entered the store and pointed a gun to the clerk's head. They demanded he open the cash register and gaming machines.
The suspects made off with over $2,000 but didn't stop there. One woman inside the store had her Louis Vuitton purse stolen as well as a cell phone and a small amount of cash.
CBS46 spoke with an employee of the store who was there at the time. She says she's now scared to go to work.
"At first they came looking around and then they started threatening the guy," said the woman, who didn't want to be identified. "Then, I think they were carrying guns and they started robbing the people down there."
Luckily, no one was injured.
If you have any information on the robbery, you're asked to call police.
