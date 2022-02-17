ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- A thief is on the loose after police say he stole $15,000 in prime beef and tuna from Uncle Jack's Steakhouse on Canton Street Monday and again on Thursday morning.
The owner said the meat was stored inside a meat locker in the back of the restaurant. He believes the crime may be an 'inside job'.
If you have any information on this case, call Police.
