The Brazilian variant of SARS-CoV-2, known as P.1, has been found in a Georgia resident living in Newton County southeast of Atlanta, the Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed.
The discovery of the Brazilian variant in Georgia becomes the third variant of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) discovered in the state. The Georgia Department of Public Health said there have also been 351 cases of the United Kingdom variant along with 15 cases of the South African variant of COVID-19.
But the Brazilian variant has proven to be very troublesome in its home country. According to the New York Times, three studies of the Brazilian variant found it likely started in November and led to a record-breaking spike in cases and dominated in some cities due to increased contagiousness. The Times also reported the variant could have the ability to infect some people who had immunity from previous cases of COVID-19. However, the Times said the new studies have yet to be published and the authors cautioned "findings on cells in laboratories do not always translate to the real world, and they've only begun to understand P.1's behavior."
Experts told the BBC that the commonality between the three variants appears to be changes to their spike protein that allows the virus to attach to human cells. Because of the changes, the BBC reports, the new variants "seem to be better at infecting cells and spreading." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the changes come to "three mutations in spike protein receptor binding domain: K417T, E484K, and N501Y." The variant was first discovered in Japan in four travelers from Brazil.
Georgia is now the 15th state to report at least one case of the Brazilian variant of COVID-19 joining others like Florida, Texas, California, Ohio, and Arizona.
