ELLENWOOD, Ga. (CBS46) -- An armed robber was arrested after being shot by a bread delivery man at a Hardee's in Ellenwood early Saturday morning.
Around 6:30 a.m. at the Hardee’s on Anvilblock Road Mr. Chilton was delivering bread when he noticed employees running out of the back door and a woman screaming for help. The suspect, Parrish Damario Kentrell, had jumped over the counter and pointed a weapon at an employee and demanded cash. Meanwhile, Chilton quickly ran back to his truck and grabbed his firearm. He then headed back into the building to help the distressed employee.
In a matter of minutes, a short gun battle ensued, allegedly leaving the robbery suspect wounded. Authorities said, Chilton shot Kentrell several times which resulted in Kentrell to escape the restaurant prior to police arriving at the scene.
Kentrell ran off to a house on Jewell Terrance Rd where he was tracked by Clayton County Police and Sheriff’s Deputies. He refused to come surrender and that’s when SWAT was called to the home. Before SWAT arrived, the children who were in the home came out safely, and soon afterward Kentrell came out and surrendered.
Kentrell was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for gunshot wounds; he will then be Georgia’s toughest para-military jail.
As for the bread delivery man, Sheriff Victor Hill was so impressed with Chilton’s efforts for “defending those who could not defend themselves” that he made Chilton a Honorary Deputy and inducted him into The Sheriff’s Posse Hall of Fame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.