WASHINGTON (CBS46) Ruiz Food Products has announced the recall of over 55,000 pounds of frozen, not ready-to-eat breakfast burrito products containing eggs, sausage and cheese possibly contaminated with pieces of plastic.
The recall is for 3.38-lb. value pack, containing 12 individually wrapped, 4.5-oz. El Monterey burritos with egg, sausage and cheese with the "best if used by" date of 1/15/2021.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST 45694” printed on the value pack bag and the individual wrappings, next to the lot code. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS of three consumer complaints involving pieces of white, semi-rigid plastic found in the product.
Consumers can call 800-772-6474 of click here for more information.
