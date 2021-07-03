HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hall County Fire Services is on the scene of a boat fire in the area of Big Creek Park on Lake Lanier.
Fire crews are actively working to extinguish the boat fire.
Two patients were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for burn injuries sustained in this incident.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal's Office.
Additional information will be provided when it is available.
