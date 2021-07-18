2020 Australian Open - Day 5

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Tennis star, Coco Gauff, announced she tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday afternoon and cannot participate in the Tokyo Olympics.

The 17-year-old, Atlanta native shared these sentiments on Twitter:

Gauff wished the rest of Team USA luck on the international stage.

This would have been Gauff’s first Olympic appearance after a series of notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.

