ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Tennis star, Coco Gauff, announced she tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday afternoon and cannot participate in the Tokyo Olympics.
The 17-year-old, Atlanta native shared these sentiments on Twitter:
🙏🏾❤️🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/lT0LoEV3eO— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) July 18, 2021
Gauff wished the rest of Team USA luck on the international stage.
This would have been Gauff’s first Olympic appearance after a series of notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
