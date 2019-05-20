FULTON Co, Ga (CBS46) -- A tire fire at a recycling facility has shut down part of a busy road just in time for rush hour in Fulton County on Monday.
The fire is at Globabl Alliance Recycling at 4990 Fulton Industrial Boulevard, near the intersection of GA70.
All northbound lanes of Fulton Industrial are shutdown while fire crews work to get the fire out. They will remain closed for about an hour after the fire is out while crews finish cleaning up.
Cars are being re-routed onto Selig Drive then Mendel Drive then back onto Fulton Industrial Boulevard.
