FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- CBS46 has learned the Fulton County District Attorney's Office has begun new interviews with witnesses in R. Kelly probe, according to sources.
Lifetime aired a three-part docu-series entitled "Surviving R. Kelly" which exposed allegations of sexual abuse and assault with African-American women.
Sources tell the CBS46 Bulldog, the witnesses being interviewed were previously unknown until the docu-series aired. Witnesses and/or their attorneys were approached shortly after the series finished airing, according to sources.
CBS46 will have more details starting at 4 p.m.
