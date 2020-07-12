CHAMBLEE, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting Chamblee Police after an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Shallowford Terrace and Buford Highway.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 on-air and online for the latest details as they become available.
