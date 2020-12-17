A busy night at Grady Hospital has landed the level one trauma center on total diversion through 12:30 a.m., says a CBS46 source.
The influx of patients is not entirely due to Covid-19, but instead a culmination of patients seeking medical care for various reasons. The source says an increased number of patients are seeking admission, while others are waiting in the Emergency Room department.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.