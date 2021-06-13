COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police confirm a gunman shot an officer on North Shores Road near Dallas Acworth Highway Sunday.
The officer was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.
We have a crew en route to the scene to gather more details.
Stick with CBS46v for the latest details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.