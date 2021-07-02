HENRY COUNTY (CBS46)--Henry County police are asking for the public’s help locating four missing juveniles. The juveniles were last seen on June 1 around 8:56 p.m.
According to Henry County police, all four children got into a black Toyota Corolla at the Starlight Skating Rink, located at 3710 North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge. The vehicle has pink signage on the window, possibly a Lyft logo. Three of the juveniles are siblings, police said.
The missing juveniles are:
Giovanni Lamont Draper
Age: 9, Height: 4’0”, Weight: 80 lbs
Eyes: Brown, Hair: Black
He was last seen wearing a black and white t-shirt with red letters, blue jeans shorts, and purple and sneaks.
Symiah Taylor
Age: 13, Height: 5’7”, Weight: 132 lbs
Eyes: Brown, Hair: Black with braids.
She was last seen wearing a yellow hoody with black lettering, ripped blue jeans, white sneakers and a white and red headwrap. black and white t-shirt with red letters.
Skyy Paris Draper
Age: 6, Height: 3’10, Weight: 55
Eyes: Brown, Hair: Black
She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a purple book bag.
Kamari Lamont Draper
Age: 8, Height: 3’10, Weight: 65
Eyes: Brown, Hair: Black
He was last seen wearing a green shirt, dark shorts, and black sneakers
Anyone with information on the missing kids should call Henry County Police Detective M. Sego at 770-288-8263 or non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121.
CBS46 is working to get more information on this developing story.
