SOUTH FULTON, GA (CBS46) — South Fulton Police arrested twelve people during an undercover prostitution sting to combat prostitution and human trafficking in the Fulton Industrial Blvd area.
On June 26, within the span of just a few hours, the following people were arrested for the following prostitution-related offenses:
- Joseph Claiborne, 39, of Atlanta — Pandering, Possession of Marijuana Less than an Ounce
- Saul Perez, 28, of Riverdale — Pandering
- Muhammad Al-Junaidi, 53, of Marietta —Solicitation of Prostitution , No Registration
- Rafael Burns, 29, of McDonough — Pandering
- Kenneth Van Der Zalm, of Marietta — Pandering
- Jose Rivera, 20, of Austell — Pandering
- Ari Wynn, 18, of Hiram — Pandering
- Wilfred Amatey, 27, of Austell — Pandering
- Antonio Lindsay, 48, of Miami Gardens, FL — Pandering
- Robert Summers, 79, of Villa Rica — Solicitation of Prostitution
- Jartavius Johnson,26, of Atlanta — Solicitation of Prostitution
- Alejandro Cuadrado, 62, of Austell — Solicitation of Prostitution
- Wilmer Diaz-Zavala, 34, of Austell — Pandering
- Marvin Aguilar-Rodas, 20, of Mableton – Pandering
- Jalil Ali, 31, of Stone Mountain — Pandering
- Julian Jackson, 23, of Madison, MS — Pandering
“The Fulton Industrial corridor has been plagued with prostitution and illicit activity for decades. The South Fulton Police Department is committed to changing this culture and providing the businesses and residents with a thriving industrial community, this detail is the first of many to help achieve this goal”, said Police Chief Keith Meadows.
All offenders were transported to East Point Jail for processing.
