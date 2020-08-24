ATLANA, Ga. (CBS46) – Atlanta police are investigating an early Monday morning shooting that left a man in critical condition.
Police said officers were called to Jonesboro Road and Palm Lane just before 7 a.m. Monday and found a man with several gunshot wounds to the chest, arm and leg.
The motive is yet unknown, and no suspects have been identified or arrested.
The unidentified man was breathing, but not alert or conscious and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police remain at the crime scene.
The incident will be updated as more details become available.
