COVID-19 first death

The latest tally of novel coronavirus cases in the United States has jumped to 53, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar leaves after speaking during a press conference on the coordinated public health response to the 2019 coronavirus (2019-nCoV) on February 7, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON STATE (AP) -- Officials in Washington state say a man has died of COVID-19, the first such death in the United States. The new virus is a member of the coronavirus family and is a close cousin to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past. It can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. Health officials think it spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads. The outbreak began in China but has infected tens of thousands of people in more than three dozen countries, with the vast majority in mainland China.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.