VININGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Multiple people shot in Vinings area near Suffex Green Ln. and Paces Walk; active scene with police presence, avoid area at this time. Details to follow on CBS46.com
BREAKING: Multiple people shot in Vinings as police investigate
- Catherine Catoura
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Catherine Catoura
