NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS) -- An employee of Newton County Schools has been diagnosed with coronavirus according to the Gwinnett-Newton-Rockdale Department of Health.
The person is employed at the Newton County Theme School. All Newton County Schools were closed indefinitely on March 16. The school system says schools and buses will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected during the school closure.
